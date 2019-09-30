Healthy Living With TAU: NATUROPATH'S FAVORITE PRODUCT - Nettle to the rescue of seasonal allergies

Are you feeling symptoms of seasonal allergies, also called allergic rhinitis? Even with the late arrival of spring and summer this year, many people’s eyes are already itchy, noses are runny, and sinuses congested. Approximately 15% of the population in Quebec suffer from seasonal allergies. April winds carry mildew and tree pollen while summer comes with pollen from grasses and certain flowers. For some people, allergies even extend to the end of the summer with the presence of fine pollen grains of ragweed and goldenrod.
Every day, our immune system fights bacteria, viruses and many other unwanted substances, but allergic people’s immune systems do not make the difference between all the various invaders. As soon as the person encounters the allergens, an immune reaction is triggered and releases histamine, a signaling molecule that causes inflammation of the airways in contact with the intruders. These excessive immune reactions, which lead to the release of histamine, reveal an organic or immune fragility. Consulting a qualified naturopath and doing some in depth work together can help you find what is the cause for you.
If you suffer from allergic rhinitis ...
You will recognize these symptoms: red, swollen, itchy eyes with tearing. The mucous membranes of the nose produce mucus that congest the sinuses, with a nasal discharge often persistent. A burning sensation in the throat and roof of your mouth, bluish dark circles under the eyes, repeated sneezing, pain and tingling in the ears, fatigue, irritability and insomnia are other manifestations that may be added to the symptoms of allergic rhinitis.
Nettle to the rescue
Nature is so incredible! In the spring, at the same time as the allergy season starts, there is a plant with many virtues offering a natural solution: nettle. It acts on the symptoms by stimulating immunity while gently activating the liver and intestines. Nettle is one of the most recommended plants for seasonal allergies. Like plantain, nettle has effective anti-inflammatory properties to relieve seasonal allergy symptoms. It is rich in vitamins C, A, B2, B5, B9 and K. It is also high in minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium and phosphorus. Used with dandelion, it cleanses the kidneys and liver. It is said to be diuretic and depurative. What’s even better, it tones our adrenal glands that can be exhausted after the winter.
Useful for other conditions as well
Nettle can help relieve urinary difficulties associated with benign prostatic hypertrophy. It is known to help irrigate the kidneys, bladder and urinary tract in case of inflammation, helping to prevent the formation of kidney stones. It can help relieve rheumatic and arthritic pain. On the other hand, it is contraindicated in case of edema.
How to use this precious plant to prevent seasonal allergies
Clef des Champs, a Quebec company located in Val-David, offers a variety of organic medicinal plants, including nettle. In our stores, you will find it as an herbal tea, in capsules and tincture forms.
For the prevention of seasonal allergies, it is recommended to drink 3 to 4 cups per day of the herbal infusion, at least 3 months before the beginning of spring. However, to help treat the symptoms, it is best to use the tincture as it is more concentrated.
