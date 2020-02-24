Healthy Living With TAU: Mexican red kidney bean dip

Loaded with protein, this is a great dip when entertaining or to have on your own for lunch or supper.

INGREDIENTS

Note: This recipe can be used as a dip to serve with raw vegetabes, but it is also delicious as a sauce with oven-baked potatoes.  

1¼ cup (315 ml) cooked red kidney beans

¾ cup (190 ml) skimmed plain yogurt

¼ cup (65 ml) chopped onion

1 teaspoon (5 ml) chili powder (or to taste)

¼ teaspoon (1 ml) garlic powder

¼ teaspoon (1 ml) cumin

Sea salt or vegetable salt to taste

PREPARATION

In a blender, mix all the ingredients until it has the smooth texture of a puree. 

Refrigerate a few hours before serving. 

Recipe from the book Cuisine végétarienne à la portée de tous

De Madeleine Guénette

