Healthy Living With TAU: Mexican red kidney bean dip

Loaded with protein, this is a great dip when entertaining or to have on your own for lunch or supper.
INGREDIENTS
Note: This recipe can be used as a dip to serve with raw vegetabes, but it is also delicious as a sauce with oven-baked potatoes.
1¼ cup (315 ml) cooked red kidney beans
¾ cup (190 ml) skimmed plain yogurt
¼ cup (65 ml) chopped onion
1 teaspoon (5 ml) chili powder (or to taste)
¼ teaspoon (1 ml) garlic powder
¼ teaspoon (1 ml) cumin
Sea salt or vegetable salt to taste
PREPARATION
In a blender, mix all the ingredients until it has the smooth texture of a puree.
Refrigerate a few hours before serving.
Recipe from the book Cuisine végétarienne à la portée de tous
De Madeleine Guénette
