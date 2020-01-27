Healthy Living With TAU: Magnesium and exercise!

For physically active people, magnesium is essential for neuromuscular functioning. A lack of magnesium impairs physical performance and decreases the ability to recover. Because this important mineral contributes to the energy metabolism of cells and to the proper functioning of muscles and nerves, a deficiency in it can have repercussions on our well-being.
The more intense the physical activity is, the greater the need for magnesium will be. On top of intensity, the demand will also increase if the weather is hot and humid.
A magnesium deficiency is hard to detect with blood tests. The magnesium level in our blood is used to make sure there is no serious health problem such as renal problems, diabetes, etc.
Therefore, even if the magnesium level in your blood is normal, there can still be a deficiency in your body. Physical signs that reflecting this insufficiency are as follows:
- Pain and/or muscular cramps: this is probably the first sign of a magnesium deficiency. The balance between calcium and magnesium is important to allow for muscular contraction and relaxation. This precious mineral stabilises the calcium’s action. It ensures relaxation. If your eyelids twitch, or you have foot, calf or thigh cramps, include a magnesium supplement in your diet.
- Sleep problems: magnesium facilitates sleep by calming the central nervous system. It also promotes the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone that is indispensable for falling asleep and for the quality of a good night sleep.
- Restless legs: because of its relaxing effect on muscle, magnesium will reduce the effects of nocturnal involuntary movements.
- High blood pressure – regular heart beat: the heart is a muscle. Its rhythm can be disturbed by a lack of magnesium.
- Irritable nerves: magnesium nourishes the nervous system and helps regulate stress hormones (cortisol and adrenaline). Chronic stress depletes its reserves.
- You are a woman who is affected every month by pre-menstrual syndrome! Know that magnesium, especially if combined with vitamin B6, helps reduce menstrual cramps and migraines all the while having a stabilizing effect on your mood. In addition, using the birth control pill may lead to magnesium deficiency.
A magnesium deficiency is hard to detect with blood tests. The magnesium level in our blood is used to make sure there is no serious health problem such as renal problems, diabetes, etc.
Therefore, even if the magnesium level in your blood is normal, there can still be a deficiency in your body. Physical signs that reflecting this insufficiency are as follows:
- Pain and/or muscular cramps: this is probably the first sign of a magnesium deficiency. The balance between calcium and magnesium is important to allow for muscular contraction and relaxation. This precious mineral stabilises the calcium’s action. It ensures relaxation. If your eyelids twitch, or you have foot, calf or thigh cramps, include a magnesium supplement in your diet.
- Sleep problems: magnesium facilitates sleep by calming the central nervous system. It also promotes the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone that is indispensable for falling asleep and for the quality of a good night sleep.
- Restless legs: because of its relaxing effect on muscle, magnesium will reduce the effects of nocturnal involuntary movements.
- High blood pressure – regular heart beat: the heart is a muscle. Its rhythm can be disturbed by a lack of magnesium.
- Irritable nerves: magnesium nourishes the nervous system and helps regulate stress hormones (cortisol and adrenaline). Chronic stress depletes its reserves.
- You are a woman who is affected every month by pre-menstrual syndrome! Know that magnesium, especially if combined with vitamin B6, helps reduce menstrual cramps and migraines all the while having a stabilizing effect on your mood. In addition, using the birth control pill may lead to magnesium deficiency.
Exercising is good for your health and you are looking forward to getting back into it! To prevent muscular cramping from occurring during a physical effort and to avoid a difficult recovery after an intense physical activity, don’t forget to hydrate well and make magnesium your "performance-ally".
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.