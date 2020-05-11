Healthy Living With TAU: Indian-style carrot salad

Carrots are a great source of beta-carotene, fiber, vitamin K, potassium and antioxidants.
Ingredients
Organic carrots (approximately 600g)
2 tablespoons (30ml) of grape seed oil
1 teaspoon (5ml) black mustard seeds
1/2 teaspoon (2.5ml) cumin seeds
A pinch of turmeric
¼ teaspoon (1ml) of salt
¼ teaspoom (1ml) of coconut sugar or very fine naturel sugar
1½ tablespoon (22ml) of lemon juice
½ cup (75g) of dry grapes without sulfites
Fresh cilantro to add on top
Instructions
- Heat in a pan the oil on medium, add the cumin and mustard seeds, cover. Shake regularly until the spices begin to pop.
- Add the curcuma, salt and sugar; remove from heat and let it cool.
- Add the grated carrots, the lemon juice and the dry grapes in the pan. Mix well and serve with fresh cilantro on the top.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
