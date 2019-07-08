Healthy Living With TAU: Gazpacho - Cold soup with tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers

A cold, refreshing soup that is the epitome of summer freshness.
Ingredients
Place the following in a blender:
3 cups (750 ml) of very ripe tomatoes (app. 3 tomatoes)
1 cup (250 ml) cold water
¾ cup (190 ml) chopped cucumber (app. ½ cucumber)
½ cup (125 ml) chopped green or red pepper (app. ½ pepper)
A small piece of onion finely chopped or 1 to 2 chopped scallions
1 finely chopped clove of garlic (optional)
Finely chopped parsley
1 slice of whole wheat bread
1 tablespoon (15 ml) of MSG-free dehydrated vegetable or beef broth
¼ to ½ c. teaspoon (1 to 2 ml) sea salt
¼ teaspoon (1 ml) oregano, basil, thyme or marjoram
Pinch of black pepper
Blend all ingredients thoroughly and drain the mix through a sieve.
Pour mixture in a dish and add the following:
¼ cup (65ml) mayonnaise
OR
3 tablespoons (45 ml) cold pressed vegetable oil and one teaspoon(5ml) of apple cider vinegar
Mix again and add the following:
1/3 cup (85 ml) cubed tomatoes
1/3 cup (85 ml) cubed pepper
1/3 cup (85 ml) cubed cucumber
1 finely chopped scallion optional
Chill a minimum of 2 hours before serving.
Decorate each bowl with small grilled croutons and basil leaves.
Lise Guénette, ND.A.
