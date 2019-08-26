Healthy Living With TAU: Fun Recipe Ideas For Your Kid's Lunchbox

Back to school is just around the corner! Are you ready to dive back into lunch preparation? Here are a 3 fun ideas that will make your kids smile when they open their lunchbox.
1. Fresh Summer Rolls
Instead of using regular bread to make sandwiches, use rice paper sheets. It makes the prettiest rolls when using colourful vegetables like radishes, fresh green herbs, purple cabbage and rainbow carrots. This can be a great vegetarian lunch, but it's also delicious with shrimps or chicken strips.
2. Sandwich On Skewers
Sandwiches are way more fun to eat when they are on skewers! Simply stack bread, cheese, cucumber slices, ham, and tomatoes on skewers. You can also make dessert skewers with fruits dipped in yogourt.
3. Mini Omelettes
These mini omelettes are easy to prepare and fun to eat! Mix an egg with your kid's favorite veggies, sprinkle with a little salt and bake in muffin tins. For extra protein, you can add cubed ham or smoked salmon (if you are lucky enough to have a child that likes fish!).
Another good way of making lunch preparation fun is to involve your kids in the process. They might come up with ideas that you wouldn't have thought about!
