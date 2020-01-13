Healthy Living With TAU: Fresh Start

The onset of a new season is the ideal time to START ANEW. So here's how to do it.
HEALTH PLAN
Why not launch the spring with a « detox cleanse »? Furthermore, a properly supervised cleanse will help shed those few extra pounds gained over the winter months.
The human organism has the capacity to tolerate a certain quantity of toxins. When these substances are in excess, they hinder our metabolic activity and cause fatigue. If this fatigue is manifested along with a sense of heaviness, slow digestion, constipation, poor skin, joint pain, weight gain and headaches, a cleanse will be instrumental in helping you get back into a healthier state.
A DETOX cleanse enables the organism to regenerate its principal functions. It’s a period of rest where it can rid itself of accumulated metabolic waste and toxins. Toxins are pollutants present in our air and water, saturated fats, cholesterol, additives and preservatives in our food, heavy metals, tobacco smoke, medication, notwithstanding the actual waste from our own cells. The latter are even more numerous in times of stress, insufficient sleep and lack of exercise.
INSURING EFFECTIVE CLEANSING
The liver is a key organ and instrumental to an effective cleanse, although the intestines, kidneys, lungs and skin are also important. These organs filter and evacuate toxins outward.
It is essential to stimulate all evacuation and filtering organs. There are currently some excellent formulas on the market formulated with herbs containing properties conducive to getting you the intended results for your well-being.
A cleanse must be supported by a healthier diet and is preferably organic. Increase your consumption of fruit, vegetables and whole grains while reducing red meats, coffee, alcohol, sugar and saturated fats.
Make sure you have a daily bowel movement and if necessary add fibre to your menu to facilitate evacuation. Furthermore, fibre helps satiate hunger and hence reduces your food intake.
It is also essential to move and breathe since your lungs also participate in toxin evacuation. Incorporate a half an hour walk to your daily routine, preferably during the day to benefit from sunlight
Drink a minimum of one and a half litre daily (preferably bottled or filtered). There is nothing more vital than water for eliminating toxins and hydrating the body. Replace other beverages with green or herbal tea.
Make sure you get eight hours of sleep nightly. Rest is essential to any detoxifying and regenerative cleanse.
RESULTS
Increased energy – better sleep – less aches – healthier skin – a stronger and more resistant immune system – better digestion – and even a few pounds lighter!
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
