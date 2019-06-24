Healthy Living With TAU: Energy bars

Try your hand at making these wholesome, healthy snacks.
5 organic eggs
2 ½ cups (625ml) of organic spelled flour
1 teaspoon (5ml) baking soda
1 teaspoon (5ml) clove
1 teaspoon (5ml) cinnamon
2 cups (500ml) chopped pitted dates
1 cup (250ml) coarsely chopped walnuts
1 cup (250ml) coarsely chopped almonds
1 cup (250ml) of unpasteurized honey
1 cup (250ml) of sucanat
1/2 cup (125ml) of cooled coffee or organic juice
1/4 cup (65ml) organic soya or sunflower oil
1 tablespoon (15ml) plain yogurt
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C.)
- Separate the yolks from the egg whites. Put aside.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, baking soda, dates, walnuts and almonds.
- In another bowl, combine the honey and the sucanat. Add egg yolks and mix well. Then add the coffee (or juice), oil and yogurt. Mix well.
- Incorporate the liquid mixture into the flour mixture. Mix well.
- Beat the eggs white in firm snow and add to the dough mixture.
- Pour dough into two pre-greased bread pans of about 4.5 X 10 inches (10cm X 25cm). Bake for about 60 minutes or until the blade of a knife comes out clean.
- Let cool before slicing about 1 inch (2cm). By drying, the slices become sweeter and have a texture that has the advantage of not crumbling. In the open air, they are consumed as such or soaked hot tea.
- These bars can be stored without refrigeration.
Josée D'amour, ND.A.
All rights reserved
