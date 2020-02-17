Healthy Living With TAU: Break up with refined sugar! Try Sugaresque

Discover Sugaresque
Sugaresque is made primarily from a product called Erythritol. Erythritol is a naturally occurring sweetener present in many fruits and fermented foods such as grapes, melon, soy sauce. It has been part of the human daily diet for thousands of years!
The rest comes from the Stevia leaf, a plant native to South America, known for its potent sweet taste and nutritional properties.
Sugaresque is very different from sweeteners that are artificially produced using a chemical process because our Erythritol occurs naturally and is produced naturally.
How to use it:
Sugaresque is ideal on fruits and cereals. Great in coffee and tea. It is also wonderful on deserts, either cold or warm.
Sugaresque helps you eat anything you want without all the effects of regular sugar. With Sugaresque you can change your existing habits and move towards a healthier and balanced diet.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
