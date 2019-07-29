Healthy Living With TAU: BBQ or pan-seared ahi tuna with pineapple jalapeno salsa

Give your body a healthy boost of OMEGA healthy fats and more with this nutritious dinner idea.
Ingredients
4 wild-grown tuna steaks
1 tablespoon (15 ml) sesame oil
½- ¾ finely chopped fresh pineapple (depending on size of tuna steaks)
2 small finely chopped jalapeno peppers (replace with mild red or green peppers if don’t tolerate heat)
4 to 6 stalks of finely chopped coriander (to taste)
3-4 tablespoons (45-60 ml) of Coco Natura marinade
1 tablespoon (15ml) of coconut oil
Himalayan kelp seasoned salt
Finely chopped fresh ginger (to taste)
Instructions
- Baste the tuna steaks with sesame oil and let sit.
- Place coconut oil in pan, heat to sizzling and quickly stir-fry chopped pineapple, peppers, coriander, marinade and ginger in a pan, turn heat to low and season with salt.
- Grill steaks on BBQ or sear on a pan and serve rare with salsa on side or on top of tuna steaks.
Bon Appétit!
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.