Healthy Living With TAU: Back to school

The school bell has rung and the school bags are ready!
With this task out of the way, the main focus becomes supporting the daily well-being and success of your little ones. For them to grow healthy and have an optimal level of intellectual and physical development, children must eat well, sleep well and develop an interest for physical activity!
In their brain, it’s all about communication and the quality of this communication is dependant on the nutrients that make up our diet, the oxygen we breathe and ... the microbial balance of the intestine.
Brain health starts in the gut – why?
Because everything we eat goes to the intestine where the assimilation of nutrients is greatly influenced by the quality of the bacteria that colonize it. Many neurotransmitters are even made in the gut and travel to the brain where they activate to help us maintain better concentration (dopamine), keep our mood up (serotonin) and even calm us down (GABA)!
To help balance the intestinal microbiota, add probiotics to the daily routine of everyone in your family. They also help support the immune system and participate in the production of many neurotransmitters.
The brain has no reserves, it feeds on what the blood brings to it!
Too much sugar affects the balance of blood glucose and therefore ... the brain. It is well known that after eating very sweet foods, a child is more excited, sometimes irritable and even aggressive!
For your child’s health, read the labels before choosing "the trendy comics" on the box. Many children are disturbed by all these foods "made especially for them" and which contain many dyes, artificial flavors, preservatives, chocolate, etc. A child should have a healthy and varied diet and most importantly, eat fresh organic fruits and vegetables every day.
More than 60% of the brain is made up of lipids, including valuable Omega-3s. Unfortunately, these Omega-3s are almost absent from children’s diet ... some might even say completely absent. Many researchers believe that dietary changes in recent years may be responsible for increasing the number of children with concentration and hyperactivity problems. Choose a supplement of Omega-3 rich in DHA for your child.
As for the amino acids, the basic elements of proteins, they are necessary for the synthesis of neurotransmitters, in addition to being crucial to ensure optimal growth and high immunity. If your child is hesitant to eat meats, poultry and fish, or if you have chosen vegetarianism, complete his needs by adding protein powder to a smoothie!
The brain is made up of billions of neurons that "chat" between them day and night. The nutritional needs of the brain are high. Give your child the healthiest diet possible, encourage them to play outside and teach them to drink plenty of water.
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.