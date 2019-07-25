Healthy Life: You can help this mom save thousands of lives

Michaëlla Etienne's daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 2. She's now 4½ and, given the drastic fluctuations she experiences throughout the day of her blood sugar, she needs to constantly be monitored as well as have her insulin adjusted. That's why she requires an insulin pump.
And this is not something that is covered by the government.
"Type 1 diabetes is a small population of the diabetes community where they are insulin dependent and require insulin to survive," Etienne explained. "They need multiple injections a week or have to wear an insulin pump to manage their blood sugar, including multiple daily finger blood tests and, in some cases, much more, depending on the patient's health and other factors. And there's nothing friendly or nice about poking your child and hurting your child - everything that has to do with diabetes is not made for a toddler."
This advocating mom said it hits people like a brick when they get a diagnosis and suddenly have a sick child. "It rocks your world. We soon discovered, through research, that monitoring blood sugar is critical. Toddlers are always on the go and they eat when they want to, so that being said, I was blood testing my daughter so often I realized she was symptom unaware. Usually when they have Type 1 they exhibit symptoms such as shaking, sweating, or feeling weak, but she wasn't."
So Etienne and her husband decided that their daughter needed a glucose monitor that gives you blood sugar levels every five minutes. "It's absolutely life-saving technology because we can prevent lows and treat lows and highs in real time," she explained. "Those two extremes have consequences, specifically on children, including seizures, coma, and death, so without any immediate assistance, depending on other factors, diabetes is a life-threatening chronic disease. But we can react in real time with this device." In fact, during this interview, Etienne was adjusting her daughter's insulin remotely.
The devastating, enraging thing is: the device doesn't fall under the things covered by RAMQ. "And we can't be insured by anyone else because she has a pre-existing condition, so it's a double whammy: your child is sick and you don’t have access to the thing that can save her," Etienne said. "My daughter isn’t the only one in this situation - other parents are in worse situations: they don’t know the technology exists, or they're hacking their machines to prolong its usage, or they are crowdfunding but have to compromise their child’s privacy."
Etienne said she tried everything to get some answers as to why this life-saving device isn't available to every person with diabetes. She contacted the government at various levels and advocated heavily, including starting a petition. Then recently, she found out her MNA David Birnbaum will present the petition to the National Assembly. "Finally, the government is going to hear our voice with this democratic process," Etienne said gratefully. "It's in everybody's interest to have this changed - the people who are affected by the disease as well as other people, like taxpayers, who are all affected by the mismanagement of this disease."
The petition is out for 90 days and will be presented at the National Assembly - the minister then has 45 days to respond to it. "This petition speaks to all those with Type 1 and all the needs of the diabetic community."
Etienne needs more signatures on her petition before it is brought to the National Assembly, so please add your signature here and pass along the link to friends, via social media, anywhere you can help raise awareness!
