Healthy Life: World Cancer Day is today

I've come to realize that, indeed, life is bigger than cancer.
Allow me to explain: Yes, the BIG “C” came to me in April 2016 and, within six months, it was removed and I was treated for it. What a RELIEF it was and is.
What I have realized is that it “does not” go away. What I mean is that in a weird twisted kind of way, I am now MARKED for life (in my mind).
Don’t get me wrong- I am GRATEFUL and I do my BEST to move forward and keep on going by pushing it out of my mind and life. I really, really, really TRY HARD to.
However, it just keeps creeping up into my mind over and over and over (and trust me, GOOD GOD, I HATE IT). I want to be free of this, but alas I cannot (and it is not by choice). It is simply my day-to-day surroundings.
Whether it is in the media or during my everyday personal/professional interactions, it’s always there to remind me. Ouffffff, like the song says: “I want to break free!”
Why am I sharing this today on NATIONAL WORLD CANCER DAY? Well, I need to vent: I've come to realize (and trust me: I’ve been fighting it in my mind) that it isn’t really over. Even though it is not happening to me, it is happening to my friends, loved ones and strangers. The STRUGGLE is REAL, folks.
This “C” word seems to be affecting many and it saddens me to no extent. There are times that I just want to drop everything and disappear... And then there are times I am so angry I want to have a superpower to fight it off like HELL!
What a burden it has become and (OUFFFF) how I want to get rid of this burden!
For now, the method that helps me cope is reaching out to my support system and my fellow survivors. We listen, we cry, we laugh, we cherish, and we carry on. It's really the BEST BEST BEST THERAPY. It is then that we remember YES, LIFE IS BIGGER than CANCER!
