Healthy Life: Tips for a clean and green future

On September 27th, 2019, an estimated 500,000 Montrealers came together to demand action from the government to prevent climate change. Greta Thunberg, the teen activist responsible for this world-wide movement, joined the Montreal community to lead the empowering rally.
The streets were flooded with passionate individuals as they held up their posters and chanted for change. After such a successful day, many felt hopeful for a cleaner and greener future. But now the march is over, and you may be wondering: what can I do on a daily basis that will prevent climate change and help save the planet overall?
Here are some things you can do in your own life that will better our planet’s well-being.
1. Cast your vote: We live in a democratic society - don’t take it for granted. The federal election is right around the corner. Inform yourself on the six political parties and decide which one has serious and concrete plans to care for the environment and tackle the climate crisis.
2. Eliminate single-use plastics: Plastic bags, plastic water bottles and plastic straws, for instance, should no longer be purchased. The reusable alternatives to these items are easily accessible, and therefore, there is no need to be using plastics that will never decompose and pollute our lands and oceans.
3. Use your voice: You have the power to communicate your knowledge in-person or online through social media. What you say, write, post or share will reach an audience, so use your platform for good and educate others once you’ve educated yourself.
4. Less driving, more walking: If you can walk or bike somewhere, do it. It’s better for both the environment and your health. If not, consider using public transportation.
5. Reduce your consumption of animal products: Animal products are the leading cause of green house gas emissions, so by reducing the consumption of these foods you will make significant impacts on the environment. Start slowly by trying new plant-based recipes, challenging yourself to “Meatless Mondays” or enjoying one vegan meal a day.
At the end of the day, we have one planet: there’s no planet B. Collectively, we must stay optimistic and passionate, and take matters into our own hands by implementing small steps towards a cleaner and greener future.
-Melissa xo
My name is Melissa Migueis and I am a student at Dawson College in the profile Cinema-Communications. I love to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean, being active and keeping a healthy mindset! Oh, and you can always find me somewhere in nature!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.