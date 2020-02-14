Healthy Life: This V-Day, let’s fall in love… with life

When was the last time you felt excited about life? I think we can all agree that there are times when we feel on top of the world, and that everything is working in our favour. Then, there are other times, when we slip from the peak of the mountain and can’t seem to find the motivation or drive to climb back up it.
In the spirit of Valentines Day, let’s focus on falling back into love with our lives, for there is no greater love than love for yourself!
Here are 10 ways to get out of a rut and fall in LOVE with life!
- Connect with others. Whether childhood friends, new acquaintances or complete strangers, connect in some way.
- Travel. Travelling doesn’t have to be a long-commitment or a high budget adventure. It can be as simple as hopping in your car and going to explore the nearest city.As long as you change the scenery and interact with a new environment, you’ll feel the benefits.
- Volunteer. I’ve heard the “I don’t work for free” line. I get that our lives get busy, but you would be surprised how much helping others can help yourself. You will feel the love flood back into your life when you lend a hand and form bonds to those in need.
- Make time for your passion. Whatever your passion may be, schedule it in. Our passions should lift us up, light us up and make us feel whole. Nothing will make us fall in love with our lives more.
- Try new things. When we stick to the mundane of everyday life, it’s inevitable that we’re going to feel stale! Look for new opportunities and seize them when you find them.
- Be driven. Plan, set goals and track your progress. Having a vision for where you wish to go will ensure that you feel motivated to keep on pushing through every day.
- Commit to education. Education isn’t dependant on school. If you’re no longer formally studying in a school, that doesn’t mean your desire to learn must end. Make it a goal to learn something new everyday. Listening to podcasts or reading books are great ways to keep learning and expanding your mind.
- Train your brain to see the good in every situation. Like a muscle, we can strengthen our brain. Throughout the day, make it a habit to constantly find something to be grateful for. If something goes wrong, accept the consequences. Then, always make note of what went right. Life really is just like a game, so have fun with it!
- Use social media effectively. It’s not going anywhere, so instead of mindlessly scrolling, follow accounts that uplift you and give you the kick you need.
- Say “BYE” to your past. There’s no way we can fall in love with our lives if we’re stuck reminiscing or regretting our past. Once we’re at ease with our past, we can feel excited with our present and future lives.
With that, I hope you all have a Valentines Day filled with love for yourself and for your life!
-Melissa xo
My name is Melissa Migueis and I am a student at Dawson College in the profile Cinema-Communications. I love to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean, being active and keeping a healthy mindset! Oh, and you can always find me somewhere in nature!
