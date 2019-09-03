Healthy Life: The nitty gritty about the "new" DivaCup

ATTENTION LADIES: Who is using a DivaCup? It could completely revoltuionize your time of the month, while not only saving you money but also helping you cut back (waaaaay back) on waste.
What is it?
The DivaCup, and similar products, is the "latest" way of handing our monthly visits from Aunt Flo. It's a reusable silicone cup that you insert inside of you to replace using other products like tampons and pads. According to consumer research, 60 percent of women experience leakage every month when using tampons and pads (divacup.com), and this offers leak-free protection.
How much does it cost?
The initial cost is around $40. That's way less than what you might spend on sanitary products (over $100 a year!).
How long can you use it for?
The cup can be used up to 12 hours at a time before it should be removed and rinsed. You can use the same cup over the course of 12 months.
Why are women loving this product?
It's worry- and hassle-free: no more embarrassing accidents, having pockets and purses full of sanitary products. And, by catching your menstrual flow in its unique bell-shape, the DivaCup gives you the opportunity to learn about your monthly flow, educating and empowering you about your body and your health.
We'd love to hear from you! Have any questions? Are you using the DivaCup? What has your experience been like?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.