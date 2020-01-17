Healthy Life: Setting and achieving your 2020 fitness goals

A new year is here, and with that, I’m sure you have all set intentions and goals for 2020. Fitness resolutions are the most common ones set by individuals at the start of any new year. We are interested in becoming more fit and active, losing weight and gaining physical strength.
In January, we crowd the gyms as our inspiration and motivation to recreate and redefine our health is at its peak. Unfortunately though, often times, this fire within us fades as the months go by, and eventually, we forget about the fitness goals we set for ourselves as the rest of our worries and duties get in the way. However, this year, let’s change that pattern.
Victoria Schmidt, overall bikini Champion at the 2019 GNC/All Max Ottawa Championship, a bodybuilding competition, will share her knowledge on how to actually stick to your fitness throughout the year.
She explains that it all starts with setting measurable and specific goals. Schmidt clarifies that “a goal is what will keep you motivated to wake up every morning and go to the gym during the day.” It's the drive to accomplish the goal, the feeling of success and seeing the results that will help you stay motivated throughout the year. And, once one goal is reached, set a new one! Continue to challenge yourself and strive to the best version of you.
Once you are motivated by your goals, it’s important to find enjoyment in going to the gym. Schmidt recommends bringing a friend along. This will make working out more exciting, and as a bonus, they will keep you accountable and to push you to be the very best. Another way to make the gym fun is to create a music playlist with songs that keep you focused and make you feel unstoppable.
Note that the results won’t be apparent overnight - don’t let this discourage you. Results take time and come with “hard work, dedication and love for your mind and body.” In the end, it's all about the journey of self-care. “You will never regret taking care of yourself,” Schmidt explains, “your body is what will carry you the rest of your life.” So, on that note, be sure to care for it and enjoy the process of pushing it to its limits in a healthy way!
See you at the gym!
-Melissa xo
My name is Melissa Migueis and I am a student at Dawson College in the profile Cinema-Communications. I love to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean, being active and keeping a healthy mindset! Oh, and you can always find me somewhere in nature!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.