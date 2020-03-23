Healthy Life: Important COVID19 resources: Phone numbers and websites to know

It's important in times like these to have a list of phone numbers, websites and other important resources on-hand.

If you have symptoms of COVID19, you should call:

1-877-644-4545

514-644-4545

450-644-4545

819-644-4545

Visit the Government of Canada website for regular updates on COVID19 stats, and the Quebec Government website for additional info.

Sante Montreal

STM news and updates

Jewish General Hospital

For workers and businesses- Temporary Aid for Workers Program (TAPP)

Emergency Daycare Services designed exclusively for children of health care and essential services personnel who have no other alternatives. 

  • 819-644-4545

