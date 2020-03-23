Healthy Life: Important COVID19 resources: Phone numbers and websites to know

It's important in times like these to have a list of phone numbers, websites and other important resources on-hand.
If you have symptoms of COVID19, you should call:
1-877-644-4545
514-644-4545
450-644-4545
819-644-4545
Visit the Government of Canada website for regular updates on COVID19 stats, and the Quebec Government website for additional info.
STM news and updates
For workers and businesses- Temporary Aid for Workers Program (TAPP)
Emergency Daycare Services designed exclusively for children of health care and essential services personnel who have no other alternatives.
- 819-644-4545
