Healthy Life: Healthy and refreshing summer treats

There is nothing better than ice cream and popsicles on a hot summer day. They're refreshing, delicious and sweet treats - but they're filled with refined sugars, artificial colours and artificial flavours. So, I opt for the cheaper, healthier and more delicious option to traditional ice cream and popsicles: banana (n)ice cream and fruit-based popsicles.
To create the ice cream, you will need:
1. 3 frozen bananas
2. Approximately 2 tbs of dairy-free milk (to help with blending, just add a bit at a time)
3. A pinch of salt
Directions:
1. Peel the bananas and pop them into the freezer until frozen
2. Add all the ingredients into a high speed blender
3. Blend until the bananas turn into a creamy consistency
4. Put the banana ice cream into a jar and freeze it for about 1 hour
5. Scoop up some ice cream and enjoy!
These simple ingredients and directions form the base of the any banana ice cream. It can be enjoyed as so, or you can add additional ingredients to change up the flavour and create various options.
Here are some ideas:
To the original banana ice cream mentioned above, add:
1. Cocoa powder - this creates chocolate ice cream.
2. Frozen berries - this creates a very berry ice cream.
3. Peppermint extract and cocoa nibs - this creates mint chocolate chip ice cream (you can even add spinach. This will give it a green color, but will not heavily affect the flavor.)
4. Coconut milk and pineapple - this creates piña colada ice cream.
To make the popsicles, you will need:
1. A popsicle mold
2. Fresh fruit
3. Coconut water or coconut milk (depending of the fruit you use)
Directions:
1. Blend the fruit and the water/milk
2. Pour the mixture in the popsicle mold
3. Freeze overnight
4. Enjoy!
You can have fun mixing different fruits to create unique flavours. It's super fun to experiment with. My favorite summer fruit is watermelon, so I love blending some watermelon with coconut water and adding some honey into it for sweetness. Once the mixture is frozen, it is the most delicious way to cool off on those sunny days!
The ice cream and popsicles are cruelty free - to your health, the animals and the environment, naturally sweetened and quick and easy to make! I hope you'll give them a try next time you're craving something tasty this summer!
-Melissa xo
My name is Melissa Migueis and I am a student at Dawson College in the profile Cinema-Communications. I love to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean, being active and keeping a healthy mindset! Oh, and you can always find me somewhere in nature!
