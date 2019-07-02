Healthy Life: Eating healthy while travelling

Summer travels are upon us, and for most that means breaking our healthy food habits. Eating healthy while travelling can be tricky as McDonalds and other fast food restaurants often seem practical when on the go in a foreign country: they’re quick, easy and affordable options. That said, healthy eating is always an option. Here are a few tips and tricks that have helped me eat well while travelling.
- Pack snacks: Travelling entails a lot of touring and walking. It takes so much energy, and the only way to restore this energy is with food! Packing healthy snacks like trail mix, for example, is the perfect way to satisfy your craving and restore your energy. Plus, it will prevent you from buying the unhealthy food from the first store you can find. Think about choosing snacks that are high in healthy fats as they’re keep you full for longer!
- Shop at the grocery store: When travelling, we often find ourselves at a restaurant for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Not only is this unhealthy, but it can become quite costly. Something I love to do is shop at the grocery store for some heathy food. For example, for lunch, rather than eating at a restaurant, I love to buy some vegetables and fruits from the grocery store and make myself a salad.
- Do your research: Once you know your travel destination, do your research and find some healthy cafes and restaurants in the area. By doing so, you are guaranteed to eat well because you planned ahead of time!
- Choose the healthier alternatives on the menu: Whether it’s choosing the whole grain spaghetti over the white bleached spaghetti; or the salad bowl over the poutine, there is always a healthier option.
I hope these tips will help you stay on track with your health goals while travelling, but don’t beat yourself up if you cheat here and there. I encourage you to treat yourself to the dessert and to choose the unhealthy option, as long as it’s in moderation! If you are eating healthy 80% of the time, then enjoy the other 20% for the “not-so-healthy” treats along the way!
At the end of the day, it is most important to take in all that the country has to offer, and that includes their cuisine. Try the cultural staples of each country and allow yourself to indulge here and there!
Happy travels!
-Melissa xo
My name is Melissa Migueis and I am a student at Dawson College in the profile Cinema-Communications. I love to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean, being active and keeping a healthy mindset! Oh, and you can always find me somewhere in nature!
