Healthy Life: COVID19: How each Montrealer can help fight this pandemic (yes, even you!)

For many of us, this is the very first major crisis that we have experienced. And this particular crisis is attacking us individually in many different ways. We are all suffering from loneliness and a sense of confinement. We are dealing with intense feelings of fear and uncertainty. The sense of helplessness can sometimes feel overwhelming. And then, when you tie all of these together, it makes for very difficult and stressful times. So, what can we do about it?
I, for one, find that the best way to deal with all of these mixed emotions, is to channel these emotions towards helping. Taking a minute to look inward is my best trick to making sense of chaos. What, in my surroundings and environment, can I control? And what can I, individually, do to be a part of the solution? The issue with this particular crisis, however, is that it is creating so many different “problems”. Everything ranging from death and illness to loneliness to entrepreneurs being devastated financially to a complete economic breakdown, are all rolled into one and that is making it very difficult to know where to jump in and lend a hand!
So, if you are anything like me and want to offer some sort of assistance in order to feel like a tiny hero doing your part, (of course, this is assuming you are already following all of the recommendations of quarantining, self-isolating, social distancing, etc… as per the government’s orders!) here is a list of ways that you can offer your time, money, resources, mental support, or anything else that you have in your arsenal of ammunition to help combat this devastating pandemic!
1. START A COMMUNITY GROUP
In my humble opinion, this pandemic needs to be fought at the individual micro-level. The fight begins with each one of us doing our duty when it comes to hand-washing, social distancing, etc… But this also means where we lend our help should also start at the micro level. We cannot control the rest of the world right now, but we can help to control our communities. In this particular instance, thinking “small” and simply getting to know your neighbour (from a safe distance, of course!) could mean more than you ever imagined!
With the mindset of “thinking small”, one way to lend a helping hand is to start a community group. This “community group” could be as small as your apartment or condo building, or could encompass the houses on your street, or could even be a small neighborhood. It is recommended to keep the group small since helping at the micro-level is much easier during these “socially distant” times.
A wonderful way to start this community group is an introductory letter such as the one found here: A Neighborly Invitation Regarding Coronavirus - CANADA
This is an example letter that you can copy, edit, and then distribute (practising SAFE hygiene during distribution!) to your neighbours to launch a community help group. The aim would be to collectively join in asking for help, offering help to others, and sharing resources, if needed. It is also helpful is staying connected by checking in on one another and keeping each other from feeling too disconnected and isolated.
In this group, an important and often overlooked suggestion would be to ask about each other’s fears. Not everyone is dealing with this pandemic in the same way. Some of us have lost our jobs and our biggest fear is salary and affording to continue supporting a family. Another neighbour might be immunocompromised and their biggest fear is contracting the disease itself. For that neighbour, even picking up their prescriptions at the pharmacy is the scariest thing ever and would be extremely helpful if you were to assist with that small task. Perhaps your neighbour that lives alone would appreciate just a quick phone call daily to make sure that they are ok and hear a friendly voice. Openly discussing each community members’ fears and challenges is one of the simplest, yet most effective ways, each one of us can begin lending aid where needed.
On a larger level, communities have been coming together to create Facebook CAREmongering sites for people to feel supported, support others, share community “feel good” stories and other uplifting posts. To join the Montreal CAREmongering site, click here.
2. OFFER YOUR SKILLS
Many of you are probably thinking “I don’t really have any of the needed skills to fight this pandemic”. But offering your skills isn’t only for doctors and nurses and other healthcare trained professionals. A skill could be as simple as setting up Zoom or Facetime on your elderly neighbours’ phone so that they can have video chats with their grandkids! Here are just a few different ways you can help your community by offering your skills:
- Video training: we all have way more time on our hands than we know what to do with. And we also all have those “one day when I have the time, I would love to learn (fill in the blank here).” Well, now we have more time. So, what do you want to learn? Or better yet, for the purpose of this particular blog, what can you teach? Do you have a green thumb? Are you an avid knitter? Can you make websites? Are you an amazing cake decorator? Why not offer a video training class for those in your community? I, personally, would LOVE to learn how to garden! So, if any of you readers are talented and feel like taking on a new project, I would love to be taught by you!
- Ask your community: As mentioned above, there may be an elderly person in your neighborhood that would be more than thrilled with a little help from a tech savvy person. Tech know-how is literally the difference between staying connected to friends and family or staying completely isolated right now. You would be surprised how much setting up Facetime or other video chat technology would help a neighbour! Or perhaps your neighbours need a little help staying active and exercising. An online LIVE community workout is perfect in times like these!
- Freelance: With all of the students at home and parents looking for ways to keep them entertained and educated, why not offer your talents to online educational tools like outschool.com? Online learning classes is a great way to help your local community by imparting wisdom, keeping kids occupied and educated, and allowing parents a much-needed break!
3. GIVE BLOOD
I think this one is self-explanatory. No one can explain the need to continue to give blood, if you are healthy and allowed to go out that is, better than Nathalie Fagnan, President and CEO of Hema-Quebec. Please take a minute to listen to her here and give blood.
4. VOLUNTEER
Volunteers in different charities are needed now more than ever. So many of the less fortunate are being impacted in ways that we can only imagine from the isolation of our warm homes. If you have time, are looking to help out wherever necessary, and are not under quarantine, please consider volunteering. To find out more about which organizations are looking for help, check out https://www.jebenevole.ca/.
5. #SUPPORTLOCAL
This last and final point on ways to help out during this time of crisis is one that I hold near and dear to my heart. So, dear, in fact, that my next blog article will be dedicated solely to going into depth about this topic. The mad scrambles that take place at the local big box warehouse-style chains for supplies when your local butcher and cheese shop are empty and struggling hurts my brain enormously. I do not want to wake up from this COVID19 nightmare to find all of my local shops have disappeared for good.
How can you help, you ask? Well, I am glad you did because I can’t wait to tell you. BUY LOCAL! Buying local does not mean the warehouse chain in your neighborhood. It means your local shops. It means buying your fruits and vegetables at the local market, and your fish at the fish monger. And buying takeout from your favorite restaurant or buying a gift card from them if they are closed right now. It means ordering from the online store of the local clothing boutique and buying a gift card from the esthetician on the corner. It means keeping as many of your hard-earned dollars right in your town.
I know that these all seem like small things and it doesn’t seem like they will amount to much in the fight against the coronavirus. But look around you. Look at what we have already accomplished by coming together as a community. We have put humans first and businesses second. We have put friendships and human connections before education. We have shown the world that our priorities are right where they should be. And taking these micro actions in our individual small-knit communities will only solidify the national statement we have made here: that Canadians stand together. Always and in all things.
- Sarah Birtwistle
