Healthy Life: Carrying on

Hello Readers,
The few who may still turn a page by accident and find me.
Haven’t blogged in a bit so let’s catch up.
Since finishing the chemo and radiation in May, I allowed myself time to rest. It was an emotional and physically exhausting journey.
I decided to start working out again because none of my clothes fit and recently I read that oncologists may actually give activity plans to patients because staying active can help with long term recovery.
I joined a gym. At the first meeting with my trainer, I cried. It just happened. I was so discouraged about all the physical changes I’d been through in only six months, that I was so intimidated by all these tight bodies with long hair. And no, I’m not going to say where I work out.
I’d like to think my body is/was/still resetting itself. I don’t know if it’s menopause or the collapse of life as I knew it, but as my hair is growing in (curly) picture tight perm, and the weight slowly morphing to muscle, I’m ( trying to accept) my new life. A lot of sh^% went down all at once. I’m trying to stay positive and remember the bigger picture, I’m alive. It’s weird to remind yourself of that fact because so many of us are on auto pilot. Of course we’re alive duh. We’re alive until we’re old and die right? I really didn’t think at 49 I’d be where I am after battling what I did but.. what can you do. “You gotta play the hand that’s dealt ya”..
Laura Muer is a native West Islander and single mom, and she's not defined by life’s curve balls.
