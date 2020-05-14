Healthy Life: A big thank you to my superheroes

I met my SUPERHEROES recently - the care they provided made me feel that I was in safe hands.
Once again, I was very pleased with my experience at The Glen Hospital yesterday. My expectations were nil (due to the pandemic), and I truly did not know what to expect. We hear that emergency care units and the care workers are overextended into exhaustion. Combine that with the fear and crankiness of patients, and the result can be a not very pleasant environment.
This was my first time back since the breakout! I went for a day procedure, and it was good! I was treated with the utmost professionalism and genuine care, which was greatly appreciated.
Trust me when I say the doctors, nurses, and other staff members at the GLEN (a.k.a. known as the super hospital) were TRUE SUPERHEROES – the way I felt, thanks to them, was that I was in safe hands. They answered all my concerns and even made me laugh; before during and after my minor surgery. That place had already blown my mind every time I’ve gone in there, and yesterday THEY DID IT AGAIN! I am truly grateful, not only for me but more for them. Their courage and dedication to their work is amazing.
I appreciated you.
- Daniela Caputo
