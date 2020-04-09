Healthy Life: 7 COVID19 Life lessons

This pandemic has definitely changed our individual lives in so many different ways. It almost feels like we are in a dream. Or waking up from one. Am I the only one that feels like every single day I am discovering a life lesson that I feel I should have already known?
So, what exactly is our collective takeaway here? Is it that we’ve been taking toilet paper for granted for way too long? (that was a joke!). No seriously, I feel that there are so many beneficial lessons in this whole COVID19 thing, as global citizens, as Montrealers, and even more so as individuals.
So here are a few things that I wish to take away from this pandemic and I hope you will too:
1. WORK COMES SECOND: The one person who is absolutely loving this entire pandemic thing is my 3-year-old. My 2 older teenagers miss going to school and seeing their friends but my toddler thinks this is the best thing that could have ever happened (of course, it is easy to feel that way when you don’t really understand the gravity of the situation). But that doesn’t matter to her. What matters in her world is that she has her parents and her siblings home with her all day, every day. We have dinners together every evening. We play board games after dinner every night. We go for walks every morning as a family. Even when things settle and work resumes and school is back in session and the dance classes and the dinners and the chaotic world that has been our lives picks back up, I don’t want to lose all of this. I want to slow down. Work will take a backseat to my family life. I don’t want to be supermom anymore. I want to be just Mom. Mom who also has a job. But the mom side of me will be more powerful.
2. WHERE IS MY SELF-WORTH?: I, like most other people, used to often say that I would love to learn a new language. I would love to learn to play the violin. I would love to have the time to grow my own garden. But, of course, who has the time? Trying to be a perfect supermom is MORE than a full-time job! It takes up all of my waking hours! But now that we have the time, have any of us started doing any of those things we have always wanted to do? Probably not. Then last week, I read the poignant and insightfully written blog article by the Sassy Psychologist: The Coronavirus Pandemic, The Ultimate Unlikely Teacher and it’s as though she was writing directly to me. She was right, I had filled up my days being “busy” with re-organizing the pantry and emailing frantically. I hadn’t even considered using this new-found time to re-invent myself. My self-worth was in fact tied in with my ability to be a supermom. The busier I was, the worthier I was. Well, not anymore. My next takeaway lesson from this pandemic is that taking time for me, to learn new things, to grow as an individual, and to just be calm is all the worthiness I need.
3. NO MORE TAKING LOCAL BUSINESSES FOR GRANTED: I love my neighbourhood life. I love, in the summertime, that I have a farmer’s market within walking distance from my house. One of my favourite things to do, on a warm summer’s day, is to take a walk and choose that night’s dinner based on the myriad of summertime colours and smells and sounds of the market. And just a few doors down there is my local fish monger, where I would stop if I decided to have fish that night. And right across the street from that is my local games and toys store, to grab a new puzzle or a new family board game. I love all of these things. And yet, the convenience of the “next day shipping” promise of the online giant sometimes makes me forget these “little guys”. Sometimes the convenience of the big giant warehouse store has outweighed the stop at the fishmonger or the fruit and vegetable market. But now, in this global crisis, we all risk losing our small, local businesses. These businesses are more than just a spot to buy some products. These businesses add vibrancy to your neighbourhood. These businesses are the livelihood of your neighbours. These businesses are the life and passion of some of your friends. I don’t want to wake up from this COVID nightmare and find they have all disappeared. My takeaway lesson is to prioritize supporting the small, local guys who keep my neighbourhood growing and vibrant.
4. ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT OVER VIDEO GAMES AND TV: Here we are, stuck in our homes with nothing to do except binge watch Netflix and play video games and we are complaining. Isn’t this what we always thought we wanted? Yet here it is and we are all collectively craving the theatres and the ballets and the museums. We are binge watching The Louvre viewings and joining Les Grands Ballets Canadiens dance classes. At the end of the day, the expression is true: Thomas Merton said it best: “Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.” Without it, we are simply sitting in our living rooms….
5. EXERCISE IS FREE: I love my gym. And I will continue going regularly when this is all over. But I am the type of person that lacks the motivation to actually workout so I need the boost that comes with group classes. Especially since my point #3 is to support local businesses, I am definitely NOT saying that we should all cancel our gym memberships when this is all over!
However, for everyone that either can’t afford a gym membership or simply doesn’t want that expense in their lives, exercise is FREE. If we have learned one thing recently, it is that staying healthy and fit is a huge leap in having a strong immune system. So, c’mon! Get up! Do some push-ups! Do some jumping jacks! Go for a run around the block!
6. I DON’T NEED MUCH: Now that we are only allowed out to buy “urgent” items and that all “non-essential” businesses are shut down, I realize just how little I “need”. My family is fed and hydrated and healthy. Why were there so many other things, on a daily basis, that I had convinced myself were “needs”? This is such an important moment to stop and take a real inventory of what, in our lives, is a necessity and what is a luxury? That doesn’t mean that when this is all over we can’t indulge in luxuries anymore, it just means we will come out of this with a clearer understanding of what we have taken for granted. And there is a lot that we have taken for granted.
7. WHAT TYPE WAS I THROUGHOUT THIS PANDEMIC?: Amid all the noise and news and social media posts, one thing was very clear: that there are three types of people that come out of panic situations.
⦁ The Ones Who Hoarded: We read about them in the news or saw them being shamed on social media: the hoarders. The ones who caused panic about lacking toilet paper by buying ALL the toilet paper! The ones who scooped up all of the hand sanitizer and then tried to re-sell them for exorbitant mark-ups. The “hoarders” made sure that they had everything they needed during the crisis while not bothering to care about others, in fact sometimes profiting off of the situation.
⦁ The Ones Who Watched: This is probably the category in which the majority of people fall. These are the people who read the news, stayed informed, shared social media posts (both humorous ones as well as informative ones) and followed all of the government recommendations regarding social distancing and self-isolation. But nothing more. And there is nothing wrong with that. They bought items that were necessary for their family, but didn’t hoard. But neither did they share. Was that enough in these difficult times?
⦁ The Ones Who Cared: Then there is the category that came together to help others, in whatever capacity they could. The alcohol companies that started making hand sanitizer and offered it for free to health care workers and first responders. The fashion design houses that stopped making clothing to manufacture face masks. The neighbour that checked on his/her fellow neighbours to make sure they didn’t need anything and that they were okay. The dance instructors giving free online classes. The people volunteering at food banks. And the list goes on. In crisis mode, there are those that immediately think “how can I help”?
And the point of this takeaway is: Which one are you? And does your category make you happy?
These are difficult times for everyone: financially, emotionally, and physically. No one is spared from this pandemic. But, as Oscar Wilde wonderfully put it: “When it rains, look for rainbows, when it is dark look for stars.” It is definitely both raining and dark right now, but a few silver-lining takeaways is just good for the soul.
- Sarah Birtwistle
