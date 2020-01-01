There is no better feeling than goal setting in January. You have an entire year ahead of you; a book with unwritten chapters. In January, we are inspired as we set goals in all areas of life that we believe will better ourselves: we set fitness goals, work goals, life goals and everything in between. However, for most of us, by the time June rolls around, we lose sight of all the goals that once had us motivated and excited for a better life. Some are successful in keeping track of their goals and accomplishing them throughout the year, while others struggle at even remembering what goals they set for themselves. If this is you, the following tips may help!
- Dig down deep: Find these goals. They are likely written down somewhere, so go read them. Decide whether they are still relevant in this time of your life. Do you still wish to accomplish these goals? Why did you initially set them?
- Evaluate your progress: Reflect upon how far you’ve come with the goal. Has it been reached? Are you almost there, or are you far from it?
- Prioritize: Sometimes all the January “goal setting” excitement leads us to set far too many unreachable goals. Therefore, chose two or three goals that you know are important to YOU and focus on those.
- Create an action plan: You have six more months to see these few goals through, how will you realistically make it happen? Figure out the steps that will be required to reach each goal, then write it out, talk about it or visualize it until your goals becomes your reality!
It’s completely normal that New Years goals slowly get lost as time goes on; therefore, don’t be too hard on yourself. That said, you have now read this blog post, so there are no more excuses as to why you can’t pick up where you left off and better your life!
Of course, half of the chapters of this “2019 book” may be written but think of it this way: there is still an entire other half that is left untold; an entire other half that is waiting for the story of your achievements. So, get excited about your final chapters of 2019, and make them count by reaching all those goals you set six months back!
-Melissa xo
My name is Melissa Migueis and I am a student at Dawson College in the profile Cinema-Communications. I love to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean, being active and keeping a healthy mindset! Oh, and you can always find me somewhere in nature!
