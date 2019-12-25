There is a lot of talk about decluttering the home or the workspace, but nobody really talks about digital decluttering, or more specifically, social media decluttering. Think about how much time you spend on social media per day. Often, we surprise ourselves with the number of hours we arguably “waste” scrolling through online platforms. Don’t get me wrong, I see the benefits of social media, but it also has its fair share of negative impacts.
In my experience, social media’s main problem is its power to negatively affect my mental health and daily mood. As I scroll through photos of others, whether I know them or not, I am immediately drawn to comparison: I wonder why my life isn’t as exciting, why I don’t have what they have or why I can’t look like them. This remains the case no matter how much I recognize that I am seeing the highlights of people’s lives.
That said, love it or hate it, social media isn’t going anywhere, and I wouldn’t want it to! As I said, I do see its benefits: it’s an amazing way to connect with people and see what is going on around the globe. But I knew that if I wanted to keep my stay on social media, I would have to find a solution to not feel so worthless as I scrolled through my daily feed. The solution: do a social media declutter. I have had my social media accounts since I was a pre-teen, so of course, there are accounts that no longer serve a purpose in my life nor bring me satisfaction.
I checked-in on the accounts that I was following on my Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. For each account, I took a moment to question how their content made me feel: Was I excited for a new post, or not? Did their content make me feel empowered or self-conscious? Do I recognize their account, or am I unsure of who they are? Asking myself these questions allowed me to decide whether I should stay followed/subscribed to them.
Following this social media detox, I was following 50% less people. This made me feel like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders. Now, my time spent scrolling online is cut in half and the content that I view interests and inspires me. A social media declutter may seem unnecessary, but you won’t understand its benefits unless you try it out for yourself. Choose to follow people, accounts or companies that resonate with you, that inspire you and that motivate you to live the life you strive for!
-Melissa xo
My name is Melissa Migueis and I am a student at Dawson College in the profile Cinema-Communications. I love to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean, being active and keeping a healthy mindset! Oh, and you can always find me somewhere in nature!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.