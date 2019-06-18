Healthy Body: The key to sticking with daily exercise

If you set yourself 2018 fitness goals back in January, and did NOT keep up with them, have no fear. This happens to the best of us. But it’s not too late to pick up your slack and get back on track.
It’s completely normal that after a long, hard day at work or school, exercising is the last thing you want to worry about. But, what if I told you the secret to working out everyday and looking forward to it was actually quite simple. The key:
CHOOSING SOMETHING YOU LOVE.
By choosing something you love, exercising will stop feeling like a chore. You’ll feel excited and motivated for the time blocked out in your schedule to go break a sweat.
I feel like now-a-days, there’s this common misconception that if you aren’t at the gym lifting weights, then you’re not working out. I am telling you that nothing is further from the truth.
Anything that gets your heart pumping, your blood circulating, and your muscles working is considered exercising. And what better way to make that happen then by doing something you LOVE. If you enjoy going to the gym, then, do it. But if you don’t (like me), there are so many other options.
Personally, I was never a gym kind of girl. Place me on a treadmill, and I’ll slide right off. But dancing, now that’s another story. With dance, I can pour out my heart and soul using nothing but my body while getting my blood flowing, my sweat dripping, and my heart racing.
When you find something that you sincerely adore doing, daily exercise becomes easy and it becomes the most enjoyable part of your day.
Trying new activities can help you determine the stuff you love most. Dance is my favorite, but I also frequently do yoga, running, cycling and hiking as well! Finding a variety of physical passions makes working out feel less mundane.
These days, you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your own home to get in a good workout. YouTube is loaded with fitness channels that post all types of workout videos.
Whatever you may chose, make sure that you feel passionate about it. That’s the key to staying on track with your fitness goals.
Now stop reading this article already and go hit the gym – I mean, go hit the whatever it is that sets your soul on fire!
- Melissa xo
My name is Melissa Migueis and I am a student at Dawson College in the profile Cinema-Communications. I love to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean, being active and keeping a healthy mindset! Oh, and you can always find me somewhere in nature!
