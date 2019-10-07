Everyone loves the comfort of a good macaroni and cheese dish, but these 4 tasty takes on mac n' cheese you've never tried will blow you away. You'll never look at this meal the same way again.
Best Italian Mac & Cheese from delish. Savoury and wholesome - great for dinner and even better as leftovers!
If there was ever a Monday dish to get excited over, this is SO it: 4-Cheese Caprese mac and cheese from Half Baked Harvest.
Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese from Serious Eats uses hot sauce, shredded cooked chicken meat and crumbled blue cheese.
A Spicy Perspective's Beer Mac and Cheese is easy to prepare and super addictive!
