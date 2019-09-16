Recipes: Fall soups to try now

Soups and autumn just go together, like these delicious seasonal combos... here are fall soups to try now.
Mushroom potato chowder from Damn Delicious. So hearty and so creamy, this is the ultimate bowl of comfort food on a chilly night with mushrooms, potatoes, and thyme. SO GOOD!
Stuffed pepper soup from Taste Of Home. This one sure is a crowd-pleaser.
Chicken Soup with Fennel and Farro from kitchn. Studded with chewy whole farro and slivers of fennel stalks in place of celery, this is far from your average bowl of chicken soup. (But it comforts just like any good one.)
Tex-Mex Chile-Lime Chicken Soup from Fine Cooking. This south-of-the-border twist of chicken soup features the bright flavors of chiles, corn, cilantro, and lime juice. In place of noodles, hominy; in place of crackers, fried tortilla strips. To make fried tortilla strips, cut corn or flour tortillas into long strips and fry in 350°F oil until they start to brown, about 2 minutes.
Lasagna Soup from The Girl Who Ate Everything. Imagine a soup with beef, garlic, onion, and tomato sauce with tender lasagna noodles throughout. The ricotta cheese topping is what makes this Lasagna Soup taste exactly like lasagna. Stir it in for lasagna in a bowl! Not to mention it’s all done in one pot! Healthy too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.