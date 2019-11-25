Recipe: 4 Winter comfort foods that will make you LOVE the cold

There's only two things to love about winter: it's pretty and you get to eat really delicious rich meals. These 4 winter comfort foods may make you reconsider your animosity toward Jack Frost.
Macaroni and Cheese with Cauliflower from Real Simple. This twist on mac and cheese contains (don’t tell the kids) chopped cauliflower, which adds a nutty essence.
Easy Cajun Jambalaya from delish. It's spicy, hearty, and incredibly flavourful.
Beef and Guinness Stew from the spruce eats - this beef and Guinness stew is super easy to make with some bacon, stewing beef, Guinness Stout, and vegetables, and it's the perfect stew to make on a cold day.
Lentil Bake Ziti from COOKIE + kate. This baked ziti is precisely what you want to eat when it’s cold outside: Hearty, saucy, cheesy pasta with redeeming whole grains and protein-rich lentils to keep you fuelled for hours.
