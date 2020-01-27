Recipe: 4 Winning lunchbox snacks your child will actually want to eat

School lunches getting monotonous? Are your kids sick of the same ol' same ol'? Then check out these 4 winning lunchbox snacks your child will actually want to eat!
Ham, Apple and Cheese Quesadilla from Food Network Canada - It takes quesadillas from the appetizer table to an entree to your child's lunchbox (the apple makes it kid-friendly).
Healthy Applesauce Oat Muffins from Tastes Better From Scratch - These are made from scratch with simple ingredients including rolled oats, unsweetened applesauce, and whole wheat flour. They make the perfect healthy snack and they’re freezer-friendly too.
Baked Cinnamon Apple Chips from Sally's Baking Addiction - Crispy, crunchy baked cinnamon apple chips made at home. Healthy, cheap, easy, and addicting!
Healthy Breakfast Cookies from Life Made Sweeter - These Breakfast Cookies are a healthy make-ahead breakfast or lunch option and come together in less than 30 minutes. They’re so easy to make with 12 different flavor options and perfect for busy mornings.
