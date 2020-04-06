Recipe: Things you can make with leftover chicken

It's a great time to make use of any leftover chicken you may have and prepare these things you can make with leftover chicken.
Greek Chicken Grain Bowls, like this nutrition-packed version from The Kitchn, has chicken, quinoa, vegetables, and a sauce that can all be cooked in advance during your meal prep session.
Delish's Chicken Bacon Ranch Bubble-Up Bake is quick and easy to make, plus it's sure to please your crowd.
Sheet-Pan Pasta Bake with Chicken and Kale is quicker, easy and with more crispy topping per bite than your standard pasta casserole. From Epicurious.
You can have a hot, cheesy, pasta and chicken dish ready in minutes with this Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole Recipe from Southern Living.
