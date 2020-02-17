Recipe: The best chocolate chip cookie recipes

What is the most comforting dessert ever? That's right: warm home chocolate chip cookies. And we have some of the best chocolate chip cookies on the internet, right here.
These gems from All Recipes have 11,000 recommendations. Their chocolately draw: crisp edges, chewy middles.
Sally's Baking Addiction touted these chewy cookies, which have been pinned over 3 million times.
Everyone loves Ricardo's five-star chocolate chip cookies, and they're not just delicious but super easy to make.
Photo: Sally's Baking Addiction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.