Recipe: 4 Summer recipes for perfect entertaining

Hosting a barbecue or a dinner al fresco? Let these summer recipes for perfect entertaining inspire your menu.
Lobster Rolls from Food Network. Savoury and easy to assemble, these beauts are always a crowd-pleaser.
Watermelon Tequila Cocktails from Food & Wine. When watermelon is in abundance, this is a great way to use it. Bobby Flay purees seedless watermelon chunks, then strains the juice through a sieve and mixes it with silver tequila, sugar syrup, blueberries, mint and fresh lime juice.
Terayaki Shish Kabobs from Taste Of Home is tangy, sweet, and will have them coming back for more, so double this recipe for a party.
Grilled Spicy Humus Flattened Chicken from fresh.ca – Give your usual chicken dinner some exotic flair.
