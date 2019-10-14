Recipe: 5 Sheet pan dinners

No one wants to make a complicated dinner, let alone one that requires a multitude of dishes. Busy families rejoice - here are 5 sheet pan dinners that are easy to make and everyone will devour.
Sheet-Pan Lemon Garlic Chicken from Taste Of Home - This sheet pan chicken with marble potatoes is simple, tasty and guaranteed to please the whole family.
Mediterranean Vegetable Rice from Jamie Oliver - Green pesto, olive tapenade, creamy mozzarella and basil will delight any crowd.
Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas from Life Made Sweeter - These are tender, juicy and full of flavor and perfect for busy weeknights!
Sheet Pan Garlic Butter Tilapia from Damn Delicious - 30 minutes. One sheet pan. Done and done. With the butteriest, flakiest fish ever, roasted asparagus and cherry tomatoes.
Sheet Pan Parmesan "Fried" Chicken with Broccoli and Sweet Potato Wedges from Cooking Light - In addition to getting the food into the oven in stages, you should also prep the food in stages to make most efficient use of your time.
