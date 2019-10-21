Recipe: 3 Salads that eat like a meal

Sometimes, we want something filling but super healthy too. You'll love these salads that eat like a meal. Make extra for lunch the next day!
White Bean and Tuna Salad with Basil Vinaigrette from Woman's Day is chock full of good stuff like protein, fibre and healthy Omega fat.
Rainbow Quinoa Taco Salad with Vegan Dressing from Food Network Canada is a healthy rainbow taco salad with a creamy sunflower dressing for a bit of zing.
Kale and Chicken Pita Salad from Country Living has crushed pita chips to give this Mediterranean kale salad some salty crunch.
