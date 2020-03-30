Recipe: Recipes for turning leftovers into another meal

There are a lot of leftovers in the fridge these days, and given we're trying to limit our time in stores, it's important to try and make the most of what you have. So, here are some recipes for turning leftovers into another meal.
Leftover Pizza Quiche (Tasty Kitchen) is a really versatile recipe. Various kinds of meat (hamburger, pork) or cheese (mozzarella, pepperjack) could be substituted.
French Onion Soup (Food 52) makes use of all those onions you stocked up on that are now starting to sprout in the bottom of your pantry. You can also use stale bread for the crush of the soup.
Snow Peas and Beef Stir Fry (Taste Of Home) uses leftover steak and recreates it into a healthy dish that will also fulfill your take-out cravings.
Chicken Parmesan Dip (My Recipes) is a rich and creamy way to use up leftover marinara sauce or chicken. For an extra-Italian twist, use Italian sausage instead.
Salmon Chowder (Eating Well) is a great way to reinvent leftover fish, veggies or mashed potatoes. Adjust the recipe to the ingredients you have on-hand.
Savory Sweet Potato Waffles (Bulletproof) are the ultimate way to capture the light and crisp texture of regular waffles without added sugar or gluten. The sugars in the sweet potato get lightly caramelized to create a savory, crusty base for all your favorite toppings. And it gets better: This waffle is loaded with collagen peptides for a punch of gut-nourishing, skin-smoothing protein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.