Recipe: Preserved lemons

You may have seen some recipes for preserved lemons that replace the water with lemon juice. It doesn’t make that much difference if you do this, but perhaps if you have a glut of lemons, you could give it a go.
Preserved lemons are popular in Morocco. The pulp is added to tagines and stews to give them an extra bit of zing. A lot of salt is used in the preparation, and if you use the pulp for cooking, you certainly won’t need to add any more salt to the dish!
If you want to add more of that intense lemon flavor, it’s the peel you are after. A few slices poked beneath the thighs or breast of a chicken or baked with fish is nothing short of heavenly. You can also use the juice/brine in dishes.
Ingredients
4 to 6 unwaxed lemons
6 to 10 tablespoons sea salt
2 bay leaves (optional)
2 teaspoons black peppercorns (optional)
1 cinnamon stick (optional)
Filtered or unchlorinated water, as needed
Instructions
1. Slice the hard bits off the top and bottom of the lemons, down to the pith but not into the flesh. Quarter the lemons from the top to bottom but leave a ¼ inch at the bottom intact so that the lemons are still in one piece but can be made into a cross shape.
2. Cover the bottom of a pint jar with some of the salt—?roughly 2 tablespoons.
3. Over a small bowl, liberally sprinkle about 1 tablespoon of salt per lemon in the heart of the lemons and then ram them into the jar one by one. After about three lemons, add the bay leaves, peppercorns, and cinnamon stick, if using. Lemons vary greatly in size and while small ones will slip into your jar easily, rather big lemons may have to be halved in order to fit into the jar. I just use the blunt end of my rolling pin or a kraut crusher to push them in. Alternatively, you can make a bigger batch in a bigger jar or simply use a widemouthed jar.
4. Keep adding the lemons to the jar one by one until the jar is full. Push them tightly together; the less space between them the better. If the lemon juice hasn’t risen to the top of the jar, top up with filtered or unchlorinated water.
5. Add yet more salt, 1 to 2 tablespoons, to cover the lemons.
6. Seal the jar and shake it. Place in a cool, dark place for 30 days, turning the jar daily. After that time you can start using them, just ensure you rinse them well before use. When you take out a lemon it is important to keep the rest covered with liquid. You can keep topping up with either filtered or unchlorinated water or lemon juice.
7. These will keep out of the refrigerator for up to a year (some say longer), though they may discolor to a brown. After a year they can be quite mushy and can be squished with the blade of a knife and used in sauces or condiments.
Recipe courtesy of Fermented Everything/Penguin Random House Canada
