Recipe: Kids lunches that are easy peasy

Who wants to be saddled with lunch woes this week? We know you don't... so here are a few kids lunches that are easy peasy.
Easy, Cheesy Meatball Bombs are biscuits stuffed with hearty meatballs, marinara sauce, and shredded mozzarella are topped with the most decadent garlic butter (The Spruce Eats).
Salami and Provolone Pasta Salad is that perfect pasta salad that’s easy to make, especially when your family wants a dish that’s fast, light and cool (Taste Of Home).
Ham and Mac and Cheese Muffins are a delicious way to use up leftover mac and cheese (I Should Be Mopping The Floor).
Taco Pop Tarts are filled with a kid-approved mixture of ground beef, corn, and beans. There’s plenty of shredded cheese, of course, and it’s all folded into a ready-made pie crust. They are a cinch to make and freeze beautifully for up to two months (Disney Family).
