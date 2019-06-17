Recipe: Jalapeño Popper Potato Salad

We love potato salad and can't get enough of the creamy goodness during the summer. This jalapeño popper version takes things to a whole new level. A little spicy, but 100% worth it! Be sure to remove the seeds if you want it to be milder.
Ingredients
For the potato salad
2 lb. Yukon Gold potatoes, boiled and cut into 2" pieces
10 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
2 c. shredded Cheddar
2 jalapeños, thinly sliced
For the dressing
2/3 c. mayonnaise
1/4 c. red wine vinegar
1 tbsp. chopped chives, plus more for garnish
1 tsp. garlic powder
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine potatoes, bacon, cheddar and jalapeños.
- In a medium bowl, combine mayo, vinegar, chives and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper and whisk until combined.
- Pour dressing over potato salad and stir to combine. Garnish with more chives before serving.
Recipe courtesy of delish
