Recipe: Jalapeño Popper Potato Salad

We love potato salad and can't get enough of the creamy goodness during the summer. This jalapeño popper version takes things to a whole new level. A little spicy, but 100% worth it! Be sure to remove the seeds if you want it to be milder.

Ingredients

For the potato salad

2 lb. Yukon Gold potatoes, boiled and cut into 2" pieces

10 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 c. shredded Cheddar

2 jalapeños, thinly sliced

For the dressing

2/3 c. mayonnaise

1/4 c. red wine vinegar

1 tbsp. chopped chives, plus more for garnish

1 tsp. garlic powder

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

- In a large bowl, combine potatoes, bacon, cheddar and jalapeños.

- In a medium bowl, combine mayo, vinegar, chives and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper and whisk until combined.

- Pour dressing over potato salad and stir to combine. Garnish with more chives before serving.

Recipe courtesy of delish

