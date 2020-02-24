Recipe: Homemade cleaners that are easy to make and are effective too

Big brand cleaners are laden with chemicals, however there are lots of simple ingredients you can use to keep your home spic and span that are right in your own kitchen. Try these homemade cleaners that are easy to make and are effective too.
Good Housekeeping recommends this scented all-purpose cleaner - you can use the solution to remove hard water stains, clean trash cans, wipe away wall smudges, and much more.
Try Keeper Of The Home's Homemade “Soft-Scrub” Cleaner in the kitchen or bathroom.
Better Homes & Gardens' Homemade Air Freshener is super refreshing - simmering a pot of ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen is a simple way to make the whole house smell divine.
Wellness Mama's recipe for fabric softener is super easy to do and will keep laundry smelling fresh without static cling.
