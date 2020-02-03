Recipe: 3 Hearty stew recipes that are delish

Don't let the cold bring you down - here are 3 hearty stew recipes that are delish and will warm you to the core.
This classic French beef stew from Once Upon A Chef is the ultimate cold weather comfort food. After a few hours in the oven, the meat becomes meltingly tender and enveloped in a rich wine sauce.
Chicken Stew from Spend With Pennies is a delicious meal with chicken, potatoes and sweet potatoes, onions and carrots. It’s all simmered in a rich seasoned chicken broth until tender.
Irish stew from Simply Recipes is made with beef, garlic, stock, Irish Guinness beer, red wine, potatoes, carrots, and onions. An excellent, hearty stew.
