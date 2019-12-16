Recipe: 3 Hanukkah staples

Every Hanukkah meal should include these delicious staples.
Brisket, like this Brisket with Pomegranate-Walnut Sauce and Pistachio Gremolata from Epicurious. The tartness of the pomegranate brings brightness and balance to the rich brisket. Be sure to marinate the brisket at least 24 hours in advance.
Matzo ball soup - Check out this one with chicken meatballs and homemade chicken broth from Foodie Crush.
This ingredient list looks long, but is really easy. If you’re making your own broth, the key is a long, slow simmer for all of those veggie and chicken flavors to marry in holy matzo-mony.
Classic latkes, such as these from delish. These ultra-crispy potato pancakes are a Hanukkah MIRACLE. Serve them with sour cream and homemade apple sauce for PRIME latke experience.
