Recipe: Grilled Pizza Bread

Grilled pizza is one of our favorite summer foods, but, if we're being honest, it's a little annoying to make. (Who actually likes stretching dough?) Pizza bread, on the other hand, is gloriously easy.
Ingredients
1 large loaf, halved
1 15-oz. jar pizza sauce
3 c. shredded mozzarella
1/3 c. pepperoni
1/4 c. black olives
1/2 red onion, cut into thin half moons
1 Green Bell Pepper, chopped
pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
Instructions
- Scoop out the middles from both bread halves to create shallow boats. Spread pizza sauce onto each half then top with mozzarella, pepperoni, black olives, red onion, green bell pepper, and red pepper flakes.
- Wrap bread loosely with aluminum foil and place over campfire (or on a hot grill) and cook until the cheese is melty and the crust is toasted, 10 to 15 minutes.
- Let cool for about 10 minutes until slicing.
