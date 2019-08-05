Recipe: Fruit salads that celebrate summer

Fruit is in abundance this time of year, so why not take advantage of all this sweet goodness by creating some of these fruit salads that celebrate summer.
Your next brunch needs this fruit salad - copy the recipe for Delish's Best Mimosa Fruit Salad.
Watermelon and cantaloupe salad with mint vinagrette, from the Food Network's Giada De Laurentiis, is the ideal salad or to-go snack that works well for picnics or beach parties.
Cookie + Kate's tropical fruit salad is a scrumptious twist on its traditional counterpart. Serve this simple tropical fruit salad as-is or over yogurt! It’s made with equal parts watermelon, cantaloupe (or honeydew), and pineapple, with a splash of lime. The trick is to dice your fruit into very small pieces. Recipe yields about 12 servings (12 cups); it’s easily doubled.
Honey lime fruit salad from The Busy Baker is the perfect addition to your next breakfast or brunch! It’s easy to make with fresh, seasonal fruit and a super simple dressing made with lime juice and honey. And the best part is, it’s a healthy choice with all natural ingredients!
Enjoy!
