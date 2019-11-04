After a week of spooky treats (and likely loads of sugar), it's nice to have a recipe for dinner that is fast, easy and super nutritious. This Extra Vegetable Fried Rice from Cookie + Kate is vegan and gluten-free, and packed with loads of heathful veggies like snow peas, asparagus, broccoli, cabbage, and bell pepper, but you can really add anything your family loves!
Latest Articles
- Crews from Ontario, Atlantic Canada and Michigan help Hydro Quebec after fierce windstorm
- Recipe: Extra Vegetable Fried Rice
- Healthy Living With TAU: "Immunity Kit" for good health
- November is Runaway Prevention Month: Missing Children’s Network
- This week on MAtv’s CityLife, with host Richard Dagenais
- Conference on Mindfulness and Parkinson at the Cummings Centre Nov. 7
- The Segal Centre strikes gold with the fabulous musical Mythic
- Opera de Montreal presents Lucia Di Lammermoor by Gaetano Donizetti Nov. 9-17
Most Popular
Articles
- "Le Vieux Pen"
- Several boroughs, including Montreal, postpone Halloween to November 1st
- Conservation group encourages people to leave their leaves on the ground
- SADB goes Hollywood for a day
- Attacks on pets in the West Island
- Entertainment: Giving back this Halloween: Pilon Haunted House
- Mike Paterson set to rock the Wheel Club
- Work on Dorval’s commercial district slated to start by end of next year
- Côte St. Luc council pays tribute to Ruth Kovac
- Anglo dads wanted
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Most Popular
Articles
- "Le Vieux Pen"
- Several boroughs, including Montreal, postpone Halloween to November 1st
- Conservation group encourages people to leave their leaves on the ground
- SADB goes Hollywood for a day
- Attacks on pets in the West Island
- Entertainment: Giving back this Halloween: Pilon Haunted House
- Mike Paterson set to rock the Wheel Club
- Work on Dorval’s commercial district slated to start by end of next year
- Côte St. Luc council pays tribute to Ruth Kovac
- Anglo dads wanted
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.