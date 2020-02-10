Recipe: 3 Easy overnight oats recipes

Chilly mornings call for warm, hearty, nutritious beakfasts. But who has time in the morning to cook? These three easy overnight oats recipes can be prepped the night before so they're ready to go on even the busiest of mornings.
Easy Overnight Oats from Feel Good Foodie is a great starting point if you've never made these. This easy overnight oats recipe is a healthy simple breakfast that you can customize with many add-ins and toppings.
Peanut Butter Overnight Oats from Minimalist Baker - This version is as simple as it gets: 5 ingredients, 5 minutes prep time, no fancy methods, and simple ingredients.
Maple French Toast Overnight Oats from Fit Foodie Finds - Have your french toast and oatmeal too. Make Maple French Toast Vegan Overnight Oats for an easy, make-ahead breakfast that’s packed with maple and cinnamon flavor! This healthy vegan overnight oatmeal recipe is high in fiber and whole grains.
