Recipe: 3 Easy homemade breads to try

Making homemade bread can be extremely satisfying, from the process itself to the incredible smell wafting through the house. If you've never made bread before, here are three easy homemade breads to try.
Basic Homemade Bread from Taste Of Home - If you'd like to learn how to bake bread, here's a wonderful place to start - this easy white bread recipe bakes up deliciously golden brown.
How to make Basic Whole Wheat Bread from kitchn - A loaf of whole wheat bread is a wonderful thing. Slices have a chewy texture with a deep nutty flavor, perfect for a tuna fish sandwich or an afternoon snack spread with peanut butter.
Easy Perfect Yeast Bread from Gather For Bread - Simple no-fail yeast bread makes two delicious artisan loaves, no mixer required. These rustic loaves are amazing and perfect versatile loaf for dinner, sandwiches and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.