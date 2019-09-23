Recipe: Dinner recipes you can make in under 10 minutes

Healthy dinners don't have to subject you to spending half your evening in the kitchen cooking - check out these dinner recipes you can make in under 10 minutes that are both delicious and nutritious.
Sesame Chicken Slaw Salad, a gingery-sweet recipe using wonton strips from Taste of Home.
Green Gazpacho and smoky quesadillas from The Food Network comes together very quickly thanks to clever shortcuts. They add ice water to the soup just before blending, eliminating chilling time, and broil the quesadillas on a baking sheet so they can be cooked simultaneously. They crisp up in just a couple of minutes!
Ultimate Breakfast Tacos make breakfast for dinner fun! From Nutrition Stripped, pinto beans and eggs bring the protein, and they’re also packed with healthy fats thanks to coconut oil and avocado.
Quick and Easy Fried Rice from kitchn is vegetarian, but you could certainly add some shrimp or stir-fried beef if you like.
