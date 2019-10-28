Recipe: 6 Delish fall recipes full of seasonal goodness

Get ready to indulge that sweet tooth - fall is full of amazing flavours, and these 6 delish fall recipes full of seasonal goodness will make you love autumn even more!
Country Living's recipe for Nancy Fuller's Double-Crust Apple-Cheddar Pie is both sweet and savoury,
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Cream Cheese frosting has that undeniable flavour of pumpkin, and the cinnamon makes ordinary cream cheese frosting extra special! From Taste Of Home.
Apple Crisp Shortbread Bars (Sober Julie) is almost as if apple crumble and apple pie morphed!
Pumpkin Mousse has the taste and texture of a whipped pumpkin pie but is super airy and smooth. From Natasha's Kitchen.
Apple-Cider Doughnut Holes from Pure Wow uses apple cidre to keep these delectable bites extra moist.
The Cookie Rookie's Pumpkins Brownies uses a boxed brownie mix of your choice with a layer of pumpkin in the middle to create something super fun and delicious.
